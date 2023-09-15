Qu College Of Pharmacy Welcomes Fall 2023 New Students

Doha, Qatar: The College of Pharmacy at Qatar University (QU) commenced the Fall 2023-2024 academic semester with an orientation session for first-year professional students.

As the academic year began, the College of Pharmacy hosted sessions to welcome and guide newly enrolled students, introducing them to the college's operations, resources, expectations, and camcommunity. During this event, students were briefed on academic curricula, faculty members, and administrative staff within the College of Pharmacy, in addition to the college's policies and regulations. The College emphasised the importance of academic excellence and progress as vital factors for students to have a successful and fulfilling educational experience. The event concluded with interactive activities that allowed participants to socialize and bond.

Dr. Muna Al Ismail, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, stated,“I would like to congratulate and extend a warm welcome to all the new pharmacy students to the College of Pharmacy family. As we embark on a new academic year, I encourage all our newly admitted students to make the most of their journey at the college, filled with new opportunities, growth, and learning. We, at the college, are committed to providing our students with the best educational experience and aspire to inspire them as they begin their future roles as pharmacists.”

First-year professional pharmacy student, Farah Salem, said,“As we officially begin our journey at the College of Pharmacy, the orientation tour was a fantastic opportunity to meet faculty members who were welcoming and eager to assist us. We learned more about the pharmacy profession, research opportunities, and the varistudent life experiences that our college offers, leavingconfident that a rewarding future awaits us. There is no doubt that this college will prepareto become innovative and responsible pharmacists.”

The event concluded with the traditional tree planting ceremony, a College of Pharmacy tradition for new members. Students were invited to plant a tree on campus, symbolising their pharmacy journey. This orientation served as a valuable opportunity for students to connect within their cohort, get to know faculty members, and meet their senior peers who will accompany them on their pharmacy journey.