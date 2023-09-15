Iraq Needs Reforms And Reconciliation: Ex-President

Doha, Qatar: The profound impact and lasting consequences of the invasion of Iraq in the region were discussed at 'The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections' conference, which opened in Doha yesterday.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq war, the conference organised by Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) hosts discussions on key issues around global diplomacy, evolving regional dynamics, transnational issues around security and good governance, and the experiences of Iraqi women.

The conference features Iraqi voices and perspectives over three days. In his keynote speech, former president of Iraq and former prime minister of the Kurdistan region, Dr. Barham Salih called for good governance in Iraq and expressed his desire for a better future for his country in the next 20 years.

“The next 20 years will hopefully be far, far better than the last 20 years.” He said at the end of Saddam Hussein regime, Iraq had a chance for a new path based on coexistence and security but the transition has challenges.

“For sure war is never a good option, and for many Iraqis who fought relentlessly for decades to bring down the dictatorial regime, the removal of the regime by outside powers, was definitely not a good or a preferred option. But it was a moment of salvation for many Iraqis from that brutal dictatorship and the long nightmare of tyranny. This is a fundamental fact that should not be overlooked. With dictatorship gone, Iraq had a chance to heal its wounds and forge a new path based on coexistence and security. However, I have to admit and acknowledge painfully that those expectations and hopes have not been fully realised. The transition has been anything but easy or smooth."

"The legacy inherited was far more difficult than anticipated,” said Dr. Salih.



GU-Q Dean Dr. Safwan Masri addressing the conference. PIC: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

He said Iraq has also made notable strides.“A new constitution approved by voters, six democratic transfers of power and an open polity that has been unleashed after decades of repression and decidedly better economic prospects and given the regional perspectives,” he said.

According to Dr. Salih, after 20 years, Iraq requires fundamental reforms, a sincere reconciliation between its constituent communities, a historic pact between the state and society, and a commitment to good governance and reforms.

Convened by GU-Q Dean, Dr. Safwan Masri, and the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) at GU-Q, the conference is the first event in the newly inaugurated Hiwaraat Conference Series.

“Twenty years onward, it is almost impossible to find an Iraqi town or family that has not been devastated as a result of the invasion and its ensuing occupation. Over the next two days, we will explore what the invasion meant for Iraq and for the region. We will examine the implications for global policy and forforeign policy toward the region. We will also discuss how attitudes toward the US, in the region and beyond, may have shifted as a result,” Dean Masri said.

The conference sheds light on many political and economic effects and social upheaval in the region, and the obstacles that continue to confront future generations in Iraq. It boasts an array of thought-provoking panels.

The opening panel of the conference 'The Iraq War and Global Diplomacy' featuredAmbassador to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis and British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Jonathan Wilks.

Until tomorrow (Saturday), a lineup of high-level speakers, including diplomats, scholars and experts, journalists, and members of the public will engage in comprehensive discussions.

Prominent voices will include Kurdish politician and head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc in the Iraqi parliament Ala Talabani. He will be speaking on a panel about Iraqi women post-invasion.

Former Iraq minister of water resources Hassan Al Jannabi will be speaking on a panel on 'Good Governance and Durable Solutions.'

In today's sessions journalists will share their experience on 'Covering Iraq: 20 Years On'; and discussions on 'Iraqi Political Landscape' and 'Youth and Activism in Iraq' will be featured. A plenary session will discuss 'Regional Security Perceptions PostInvasion of Iraq.'

Also special readings, art presentations, and film screenings on the Iraq War's impact from those who lived through it will be featured throughout the conference.