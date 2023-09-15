President Of Finland Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador

Helsinki: President of Finland H E Sauli Niinisto received the credentials of H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jaber as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Finland.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Finland, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of good health and happiness, and to the government and people of Finland further progress and prosperity.

The Finnish President entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.