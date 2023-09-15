Qatar Completes Preparations For Participation In Unga 78

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that Qatar has completed its preparations for broad and distinguished participation in the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) which is being held this September at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari said that Qatar, an active and influential partner in the UN, will seek to strengthen international multilateral cooperation and enrich constructive debate and international planning aimed at achieving sustainable development and enhancing international peace and security, through the upcoming meetings of Qatari officials with their counterparts from varicountries and representatives of international and regional organizations, and through its participation with a number of countries, institutions, and entities in organizing and sponsoring a number of high-level events on the sidelines of the general debate of the UNGA 78.

The Official Spokesperson explained that the Qatari participation this year will foon several vital topics, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), security and stability in the region, protection of education from attacks, climate change, and global health. Dr. Al Ansari said Qatar will participate with a high level of representation in the ministerial meetings that will be held on the sidelines of the General Assembly, such as the ministerial meeting on the situation in Sudan, and the high-level ministerial event of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security on coordinating and strengthening efforts to mitigate the impact and protect future generations from global health security issues.