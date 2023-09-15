Qatar Guest Of Honour At Amman Book Fair

Doha, Qatar: The 22nd Amman International Book Fair will kick off on September 21 under the theme“Jerusalem is the Capital of Palestine”, with the participation of 400 publishing houses from 22 countries.

Qatar has been selected as the“Guest of Honor” for this year's edition. Qatar will be represented by an official delegation of writers, intellectuals and publishers, and will present a cultural programme that reflects the country, its cultural message and the development of its publishing industry.

The fair's cultural programme, which continues until September 30 in the Amman International Motor Show (AIMS), will include 65 events ranging from cultural seminars, poetry and story evenings, entertainment activities and book signings.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister of Culture of Jordan Haifa Al Najjar said that despite the difficulty facing writers in current times, and technological-related challenges, the publishing industry in Jordan is“resilient and present”.

Al Najjar said that through the 22nd Amman International Book Fair, a translation movement will be launched for the whole world, as well as a writing movement directed at children. She noted that books in early childhood are the basis for creativity and innovation.