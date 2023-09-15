Western Union Supports Relief Efforts In Libya

Zero Transfer Fees1

Western Union is offering zero-fee money transfers to consumers around the world who need to send money to Libya to support their loved ones.

Available for payouts in cash at Agent locations2 until Oct. 15, 2023.

Zero transfer fees to Libya applies to money sent from Western Union services across its global network through all available digital channels and retail locations.

“The intensity of the floods and the impact they have had is truly devastating,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Head of Africa at Western Union.“Its outcome can only be described as a humanitarian crisis. It is critical that we all play our part in supporting the people of Libya as they manage rescue efforts and eventual recovery. Our condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Our thoughts are with you.”

1 Western Union also makes money from currency exchange.

2 Due to the severity of the floods, some agent locations in impacted areas may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds. To contact your nearest Western Union agent, please click here .

