Lynk & Co 01 & 09 At The 19Th Asian Games And The Meishan Plant's Vital Role

Meishan Plant Exemplifies World-Class Production Standards

Situated on Meishan Island, 50 kilometers from Ningbo City, the Meishan Plant spans 1,816 acres with 760,000 square meters of construction, representing a 10 billion yuan investment. It commenced production in September 2021, manufacturing the Lynk &09 based on the SPA platform. The plant comprises five major manufacturing workshops: stamping, welding, painting, final assembly, and die-casting. Furthermore, it features ancillary facilities including a small painting workshop, an injection molding workshop, and a quality inspection workshop.

Lynk &is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in manufacturing. The Meishan plant incorporates state-of-the-art technology, automation, and advanced production techniques in its workshops. The plant's fully automated production lines can achieve a 100% automation rate. Take the assembly workshop for example, which features a production capacity of 60JPH. It employs the most advanced chassis automatic car combination technology of the Volvo SPA platform, utilizes industry-leading EMS lifting spreaders and skylight/windshield/tire automatic installation robots, and employs quality management systems like the electric tightening system, robot vision system, and DTS on-line vehicle appearance detection system. These technologies help monitor the digital quality process, ensuring the creation of high-quality cars that exceed customer expectations.

Lynk &09: Craftsmanship at Meishan Plant

The Lynk &09, a true work of art, exemplifies the exceptional quality of the Meishan Plant's global manufacturing excellence. Its design language is rooted in the concept of "mega-city contrast," seamlessly merging elegance and sportiness to showcase dynamic contours that captivate from every angle. Precision engineering and aerodynamic mastery are evident in every curve, while the bold front grille proudly announces the arrival of a vehicle that sets itself apart. This seven-seat full-size SUV, equipped with the SPA platform, Drive-E 2.0TD engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission, seamlessly combines robust performance with an elegant design, spaciinteriors, and advanced safety features. The Lynk &09's impressive size ensures ample space for both passengers and cargo, showcasing unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship in every aspect.

About Lynk &

Lynk & Co, born global, open, and connected in 2016, is designed for the new generation of open urbanites. It is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry, aiming to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

For more information on Lynk & Co, visit .

