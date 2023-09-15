Ukraine News Teams Rely On Dejero To Maintain Critical Connectivity In Hostile Zones

i&u TV news teams in Ukraine rely on Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters and LivePapps to maintain critical connectivity for video transmission from hostile zones

Dejero EnGo and Mobile App serves i&u TV's news crews reporting from challenging environments and breaking news scenes

Ivy Cuervo

Dejero

+1 647-328-2735

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube