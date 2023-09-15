Missing Brit Found Dead In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The British hiker was walking on the Eiger Trail along the foot of the Eiger North Face towards the Glacier Gorge on June 22. He had been missing since then.
The police initiated extensive search measures, but could not find the man. Relatives also searched in vain.
On September 12, a body was found. Investigations revealed it was the missing person, the Bernese cantonal police wrote in a statement on Thursday.Initial indications suggest an accident, they said. Further investigations are underway.
