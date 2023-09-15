Fewer Deaths And Serious Injuries On Swiss Roads

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2022 there had been a sharp increase in the figures, but they fell in the first six months of this year: 19 fewer deaths and 108 fewer seriinjuries, the Federal Roads Office said on Friday.
The statistics include car accidents (28 deaths, 338 seriously injured), motorbike accidents (22 and 489), as well as accidents involving cyclists (nine and 348) and people riding e-bikes (ten and 252). Pedestrians also feature in the figures provided by the Federal Roads Office (17 and 198), as do accidents involving other means of transport, such as inline skates and skateboards (two and 31).For the first time, the category of electric scooters is represented, the statement continues: one person lost their life and 51 suffered seriinjuries in road accidents.
