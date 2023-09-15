Fewer Deaths And Serious Injuries On Swiss Roads

+ Brain overload and faulty judgment cause most road accidents

The statistics include car accidents (28 deaths, 338 seriously injured), motorbike accidents (22 and 489), as well as accidents involving cyclists (nine and 348) and people riding e-bikes (ten and 252). Pedestrians also feature in the figures provided by the Federal Roads Office (17 and 198), as do accidents involving other means of transport, such as inline skates and skateboards (two and 31).