Trade Republic Launches Bond Trading In New App.

As the first European broker, Trade Republic enables its customers to invest in government and corporate bonds starting with just 1 € It allows investors to lock in high interest rates for the long run and further diversify their portfolio The new app makes investing easier, faster and more powerful In addition, Trade Republic will pass through 4% p.a. Berlin, September 15, 2023. Trade Republic expands its offering as Europe's largest savings platform: Starting today, customers can invest into 500 liquid government and corporate bonds. With bonds investors can lock in
high interest rates for years.
"In the current environment, bonds are an important asset to benefit from high interest rates over the long term. We are the first broker in Europe to open up this asset class to retail investors," says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic. "For a long time, people had to rely on expensive banks or advisors to access the bond market. With this new offering, we are taking another step to make the capital market accessible to everyone and empower people to create wealth."
Trade Republic unlocks two key challenges of the bond market for retail investors: Usually, bonds require a minimum of €1,000 investments. This makes them hard to afford for many people. In addition, it's cumbersome to find relevant bonds, which are liquid at the moment. As the first broker in Europe, Trade Republic now offers 500 liquid government and corporate bonds, with a minimum investment of 1 €. This comes with the customary no order commission, and a third-party fee of one euro for settlement.
in Europe. It is in line with Trade Republic's mission to open up the capital market for everyone. The current market environment with high interest rates, which have just been raised once again by the ECB, offers European savers the opportunity to grow their wealth over the long term.
Bond trading comes along with a new app version. "Over the last four years, we have grown to become the largest savings platform in Europe," says Marsel Nikaj, VP Products at Trade Republic. "Millions of Europeans have started saving with Trade Republic for the very first time in their lives. With this feedback, we redesigned the app from the ground up. The all new Trade Republic app makes investing easier, faster and more effective than ever.”
In addition, Trade Republic passes through the interest of 4% p.a. on uninvested cash received from partner banks to its existing and new customers starting October 1, 2023.
About Trade Republic
Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets. With customers across 17 European countries and billions of assets under management, Trade Republic is already the home screen app for many Europeans to manage their wealth. It offers investing in savings plans, fractional investing, ETFs, bonds, derivatives and crypto. Trade Republic is a technology company supervised by Bundesbank and BaFin. As Europe's largest savings platform, Trade Republic has received investments by Accel, Ontario Teachers', Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Sequoia and TCV. The company based in Berlin was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke, and MaCancellieri.
