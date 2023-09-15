Afghanistan War Strategic Failure, Setback: Gen. Milley

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok):chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has acknowledged the war in Afghanistan upon its conclusion did not align with the desire outcome.
“It didn't end the way I wanted it. That didn't end the way any ofwanted it,” Milley said in an interview with ABC News.“Look, at - when the enemy is occupying your capital ... that's a strategic setback, strategic failure. And there's no way you can describe that as a strategic success.”
The top general acknowledged that“in a broader sense, the war was lost.”
He saidforces were fighting the Taliban and their allies for more than 20 years.
“And they prevailed in that capital for a lot of reasons that we don't have time to go over today. But, sure, lots of regrets by a lot offrom, from 9/11 on,” he said.
Milley said wars are not lost in the last 10 days or 10 months but are the cumulative effect of lots of turns and twists over many.
“And this war, when the final history is written, will prove to be the same. Lots of lessons learned. Lots of lefts when you should have gone right. And that'll all come out in due time. But lots of regrets, absolutely, 100%. Every single soldier I lost is a regret,” he said.
nh
Hits: 22
MENAFN15092023000174011037ID1107075377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.