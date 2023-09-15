Politician Among 11 Injured In Pakistan Blast

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 11 people, including Mawlana Fazal Rahman's party senior member Hafiz Hamdullah, have been injured in a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to a media report on Friday.
Dawnquoted Pakistani officials saying the blast occured near Mr Hamdullah's car when he reached the Killi Chotu area, a locality on the outskirts of Mastung, while on his way there from Quetta to address a public meeting.
Police officials said the explosive device was planted at the roadside to target Mr Hamdullah. Senator Maulana Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F also said the blast targeted Mr Hamdullah's vehicle.
“We are investigating the incident based on the evidence collected by the bomb disposal squad,” a senior police officer in Mastung told Dawn.
He said initial investigation suggested that the blast was remote-controlled as it happened when Mr Hamdullah's car reached the site. The explosive device might have been planted in a motorcycle, as parts of a bike were also found at the site.
nh
Hits: 33
MENAFN15092023000174011037ID1107075376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.