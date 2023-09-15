Politician Among 11 Injured In Pakistan Blast

Dawnquoted Pakistani officials saying the blast occured near Mr Hamdullah's car when he reached the Killi Chotu area, a locality on the outskirts of Mastung, while on his way there from Quetta to address a public meeting.

Police officials said the explosive device was planted at the roadside to target Mr Hamdullah. Senator Maulana Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F also said the blast targeted Mr Hamdullah's vehicle.

“We are investigating the incident based on the evidence collected by the bomb disposal squad,” a senior police officer in Mastung told Dawn.

He said initial investigation suggested that the blast was remote-controlled as it happened when Mr Hamdullah's car reached the site. The explosive device might have been planted in a motorcycle, as parts of a bike were also found at the site.

