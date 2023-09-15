Torkham Crossing Reopening Expected On Friday

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Torkham Commissar Mawlavi Esmatullah Yaqoub has said that the reopening of crossing on Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan is expected on Friday.
Also a Commission for Patients on its Whatsapp group told critical patients with carts to reach Torkham Gate on Friday.
Pakistan's Dawn newspaper also reported that senior officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan had reached an understanding to reopen Torkham crossing on Friday.
Though there was no official word on record about the border re-opening of Friday till the filing of this story, social media was abuzz with reports about its possible reopening on Friday.
Customs and immigration officials posted at Torkham border also responded in the affirmative about the likely reopening of the border with requests that their identity should not be disclosed because of the sensitive nature of the matter.
