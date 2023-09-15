Fifa Announces Nominees For 2023 Awards

Fans are able to cast their votes for best FIFA women's player, best FIFA men's player, best FIFA women's coach, best FIFA men's coach, best FIFA women's goalkeeper, best FIFA men's goalkeeper and the FIFA fan award until October 6.

Four players each from world champions Spain and runners-up England feature on the 16-player shortlist for the best FIFA women's player, while six of the 12 nominees for the best FIFA men's player award are from Premier League outfit Manchester City.

City head coach Pep Guardiola is among the nominees for best men's coach alongside four of his peers, with the five nominees for best women's coach including 2021 and 2022 winners Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman.

There are also seven nominees for best women's goalkeeper and five for the corresponding men's category. ■

Famagusta Gazette



