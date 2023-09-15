Centella Asiatica Market Worth Is Likely To Grow At A Cagr 3.3% By 2032 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Centella Asiatica market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The small herbal plant named Gotu kola is preferred for its medical properties at large. The plant is traditionally used in countries like India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It's indigento Asian markets and widely applicable in medicine and personal care regime. Moreover, this belongs to the Apiacfamily and has been long known for its faster healing properties for small wounds and scratches. The plant is also known for its ability to cure a number of skin diseases, for which it is being widely used in a number of skincare products.

Regional Outlook

The plant is dominantly used in Asia pacific countries in variapplications. For example, In India, Centella Asiatica is known as Mandukparni, and is used in skin treatment, memory enhancement, and anxiety whereas in Southeast Asia it is used for treating a number of skin diseases, joint-related disorders, and mental-health-related disorders.

In China, the leaves of Centella Asiatica are prescribed to cure leucorrhoea and fever. In Madagascar, it's also used to treat leprosy while in Malaysia, the leaves are commonly used as a vegetable in salads. Plant extracts are also used for healing wounds & scratches and are one of the key constituents of brain tonics for the cognitive retard.

Though Asia Pacific is the key market, its importance has been on a rise in the U.S. and Europe. Western countries have seen an increase in the sales of plant-based supplements owing to the factors such as higher levels of awareness and dependability on natural remedies. Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns also support the growth in demand for these supplements.

Segmentation



On the basis of types:



Stem

Leaves

On the basis of the application :



anti-microbial



anti-inflammatory



anti-cancer



neuro-protective

antioxidant, and wound healing

On the basis of end uses :



cosmetic

non-cosmetic uses

On the basis of Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Japan



Asia Pacific ex.



Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA).

