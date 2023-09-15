India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Will Rain Disrupt India Vs Bangladesh Match Today?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ind vs Ban Live Updates: In a highly anticipated Asia Cup Super 4 match, India faces Bangladesh today, with the result having no bearing on tournament standings. Despite historical Indian dominance, Bangladesh's recent victories have fueled the rivalry, notably in the 2007 World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup. While Bangladesh seeks to further prove itself, India may rest key players with their final spot secured. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma may opt to give their bench strength an opportunity. Suryakumar Yadav could replace Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer may return, and there may be changes in the pace-bowling lineup, possibly with Mohammed Shami stepping in for Jasprit Bumrah.
MENAFN15092023007365015876ID1107075339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.