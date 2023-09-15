Fortified Wine Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Fortified Wine Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030 Market Overview:
Fortified Wine Market size was valued at USD 9,787.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11,460 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for fortified wines in emerging markets, such as China and India. The growing popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks is also contributing to the growth of the market. The key players in the Fortified Wine Market include
These players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, investing in research and development, and entering new markets to maintain their competitive edge. Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 9,787.2 million
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 11,460 million
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 3%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Vinbros, Indage Vintners Limited, Backsberg Estate Cellars, Albina & Hanna, Bacardi, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Gruppo Campari, The Wine Group, Atsby Vermouth, Contratto, Gancia, Sogrape Vinhos, Symington, and SogeviFine Wines.
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Dynamics and Factors for Fortified Wine Market:
Market Drivers Increasing demand for fortified wines in emerging markets
: Emerging markets, such as China and India, are experiencing a growing middle class with increasing disposable income. This is leading to an increase in the demand for premium alcoholic beverages, including fortified wines. Growing popularity of cocktails and mixed drinks
: Fortified wines are a popular ingredient in cocktails and mixed drinks. The growing popularity of these drinks is driving the demand for fortified wines. Technological advancements in winemaking
: Technological advancements in winemaking are leading to the production of high-quality fortified wines. This is making fortified wines more appealing to consumers. Government regulations
: In some countries, there are government regulations that restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages. However, these regulations are often more relaxed for fortified wines. This is creating an opportunity for the fortified wine market in these countries.
Market Opportunities Expanding distribution channels
: Fortified wines are traditionally sold through liquor stores and supermarkets. However, there is an opportunity to expand the distribution channels for fortified wines to include online retailers and restaurants. Launching new products
: There is an opportunity to launch new products in the fortified wine market. This could include new flavors, blends, or packaging. Target new consumers
: Fortified wines are traditionally consumed by older consumers. However, there is an opportunity to target younger consumers by promoting fortified wines as a healthy alternative to other alcoholic beverages.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.
The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
vermouth, port wine, sherry, marsala wine, and madeira wine.
Vermouth is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a share of over 30% in 2022. This is due to the increasing popularity of vermouth in cocktails and mixed drinks. Port wine is the second-largest segment, followed by sherry .
By application, the market is segmented into
supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, specialist retailers, and retail stores.
Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest segment of the market, accounting for a share of over 30% in 2022. This is due to the convenience of shopping for fortified wines in these stores.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Inquire Before Purchase:
Regional Analysis of Fortified Wine Market:
The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. Europe is the largest market for fortified wines, accounting for a share of over 30% in 2022. This is due to the long history of winemaking in Europe and the high demand for fortified wines in this region. Table of Contents for Fortified Wine Market Research Report
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fortified Wine Business
Fortified Wine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
Why You Should Invest in this Report
Why You Should Invest in this Report
The fortified wine market is a competitive market. The key players are competing on the basis of product innovation, pricing, and marketing strategies. The market is expected to witness new product launches and expansions in the coming years.
The fortified wine market is a competitive market. The key players are competing on the basis of product innovation, pricing, and marketing strategies. The market is expected to witness new product launches and expansions in the coming years.
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
