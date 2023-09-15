Asphalt Paver Market Reaches A Valuation Us$ 1,738.6 Mn By 2032 X Herald

Global demand for asphalt pavers has been sparked by the expansion of the industrial and infrastructure sectors in fast-growing economies around the world. As a result, there has been significant spending on infrastructure and road maintenance. As only up to 60% of roads are paved globally, Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) estimates that the world will need to add about 25 million paved road lane kilometers.

Growing road and infrastructure projects in developing nations to create smart cities is a significant driver accelerating the growth of the asphalt paver market globally.

According to fact.MR, the market for asphalt pavers is continuing to see some appealing opportunities as construction activity increases globally. The study offers details on market trends, technical advancements, and elements that influence the need for asphalt pavers. The market study for asphalt pavers also covers significant developments that are expected to diversify the market's future dominance.

Due to their significant demand in the construction of big highways, wide pavement segments are given high priority. In order to increase the effectiveness of mega road projects, an increase in the number of national and international highway projects will increase demand for asphalt pavers with paving widths of more than 5 m.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By 2032, it is anticipated that the global market for asphalt pavers will increase 3.7% and reach US$ 1,738.5 million.

· The market experienced a 3.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

· With a market valuation of US$ 1,211.2 million in 2022, asphalt pavers will dominate.

· With a market share of 27.5% in 2022, North America dominated the industry.

· In 2022, the hydrostatic screed technology is anticipated to hold a market share of 71.5%.





· In 2022, North America and East Asia are predicted to have the highest Y-O-Y growth rates for asphalt paver demand, at 3.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

Market Development



Leading manufacturers are concentrating on partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase their client base and get a competitive advantage over rivals. Additionally, a lot of market players are concentrating on the areas with a high population because these areas are seeing an increase in development activity. As a result, the asphalt paver industry will gain more market share.

Key Companies



Ammann Schweiz AG

Astec Industries, Inc

Caterpillar Inc

Fayat Group

King Machinery

Macropaver

Mauldin Paving Products

Miller Formless Co.

Shantui Construction Machinery

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd Volvo Construction Equipment

Segmentation of Asphalt Paver Industry Research



By Paver Type:



Track Paver

Wheel Paver

By Screed Technology:



Hydrostatic

Mechanical

By Operating Weight:



5k-8k KG



8k-12k KG



12k-15K KG

>15K KG

By Paving Width:



<1.5m



1.5-2.5m



2.5-5m

>5m

By Region:



North Americas



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global asphalt paver market, presenting historical market data 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by operating weight (5k-8k KG, 8k-12k KG, 12k-15K KG, >15K KG), paver type (Track Paver, Wheel Paver), by screed technology (Hydrostatic, Mechanical) by paving weidth (<1.5m, 1.5-2.5m, 2.5-5m, >5m) across major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Asphalt Paver Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Asphalt Paver sales grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the Asphalt Paver demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032? Which are the factors driving sales in the Asphalt Paver Market during the forecast period?

