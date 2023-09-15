Imgcentury Introduces Innovative Image Compression Technology For Enhanced Privacy And Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IMGCentury is a powerful image compressor online tool. Key features are No Uploads, No Ads, No Signups & Unlimited Compressions & supports multi image formats. Privacy is not for sale; human rights should not be compromised out of fear or greed.” - Pavel DurovDABOLIM, GOA, INDIA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IMGCentury . The next-gen fine-edge technology behind the working of IMGCentury image compression. Arjun Das & Narendhiran V, Goa & Tamil Nadu-based developers, developed this SaaS web application primarily to compress images online hassle-free. Image Compression should be fun and handy. But they are slappingwith Ads, Signups, Subscribes, and Daily limits. IMGCentury offers many features completely for free and forever. Many existing image compressors found online need updates to their operational methods and user interfaces. These compressors must be updated and require more innovation to provide an engaging and user-friendly experience. They are selecting the image, considering its size and quality. Upload it to the compressors for processing and optimization. Download the compressed image from their user-friendly website when it's done.
Using IMGCentury is straightforward. Begin by opening in a new tab in any browser. Inside the 'Drag and Drop Box,' Users will find the 'Choose Image' button. To select images for compression, utilize the 'Choose Image' button or drag and drop images directly into the Drag and Dropbox.
Once users have selected their image, a list of the chosen images will appear in the working box, and the compression process will commence. Initially, the compression value is set at 80%, and the output quality and image size will be reduced to 80% of their original size. If satisfied with the result, click the 'Download' button to retrieve the compressed images. Alternatively, users can adjust the compression ratio using the sliding bar above the working area - no need to re-select the image after changing the compression ratio. Tap the 'Compress' button near the compression ratio slider to initiate compression. Subsequently, download the newly compressed images using the 'Download' button beneath the compressed image. Alternatively, users can download all compressed files as a single Zip file using the 'Download as Zip' button below the working area.
All uploaded images undergo compression on the client side within the browser. This optimization enhances website performance, resulting in faster loading times and more efficient data transfer, eliminating the necessity for image uploads.
1) Signing up is unnecessary to initiate compressions. Unlike other compression tools, our platform enables immediate file compression without creating an account or providing personal information.
2) Enjoy unlimited compression capabilities with IMGCentury. No restrictions or limitations exist on the number of compressions performed, allowing for optimizing and reducing file sizes as needed.
3) Our tool is completely ad-free, and no subscription is required. Payment is only necessary for actual usage, offering complete flexibility and control over expenses.
4) With advanced image compression technology, images are reduced in size in just 3 seconds to 1 minute, resulting in faster loading speeds and efficient storage utilization for websites or applications.
5) Simultaneously compress up to 1GB of images in real-time, ensuring convenient and efficient file management.
6) IMGCentury supports variimage formats, including BMP, JPG, JPEG, PNG, and WEBP files, enhancing versatility and convenience in managing visual content.
IMGCentury is newly developed and groomed worldwide and receives massive support from people worried about their privacy. Over 1000 users use the IMGCentury to compress their image without worrying about privacy! For more information, users can visit .
