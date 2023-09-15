Engineering Services Market Poised For Us$ 1,220 Billion By 2032 X Herald

This rapidly expanding sector constitutes approximately 5% of the entire corporate professional services landscape and encompasses a diverse array of engineering services spanning multiple industry sectors. The enhancement of infrastructure plays a pivotal role in sustaining economic activities and serves as a key indicator of growth. Engineering service firms contribute significantly to the construction of essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, water supply systems, and other structures, providing essential design, planning, and consulting services.

Key findings of the Engineering Services market study:



Regional breakdown of the Engineering Services market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Engineering Services vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Engineering Services market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Engineering Services market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent engineering service providers are AECOM, Affiliated Engineers Inc, AKF Group LLC, Arcadis, Arora Engineers, Arup, Burns & McDonnell, CJL Engineering, Coffman Engineers, ESD, IMEG Corp., Integral Group, Interface Engineering, Jensen Hughes, Kimley-Horn, Loring Consulting Engineers, M & E Consulting Engineers, Magnusson Klemencic Associates, Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers, Mott MacDonald, RMF Engineering, Smith Seckman Reid, Stantec, Terracon Consultants, Tetra Tech High Performance Buildings Group, Vanderweil Engineers, Walter P Moore, and WSP USA.

The competitive intensity in the global engineering consortium consulting market is high with the presence of varinew and established players in the market. Strategic moves by these market players, such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships are being implemented to upscale their presence among end users.



In November 2021,Ardurra Group, a consulting and engineering services firm, acquired and merged with Ritoch-Powell & Associates, which is a civil engineering firm. The aim behind this initiative was to enhance the company's service offerings and global footprint.

In October 2021, Ransom Consulting, an environmental & engineering firm, acquired Civalier Engineering & Surveying, Inc. Through this acquisition, Ranson expanded to six new offices across the New England and Atlantic region. In October 2019, Balfour Beatty, an infrastructure group, signed a partnership agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to upgrade traffic on a 5.1-mile stretch of U.S. 70 in James City in Craven County. This project is outlined to enhance local community services and improve economic development in the area.

Industrial Sector to Hold Leading Share in Global Market

The industrial sector is projected to account for a leading share of 21% in the global engineering services market.

Development of the industrial sector requires professionals and experts from varidisciplines, which is projected to stimulate the demand for engineering consultants. With increArdurra Groupasing digitalization across different sectors, the industrial sector has seen the tremendutility of smart technologies in variprocesses such as crushing, tunneling, blasting, and others.

Segmentation of Engineering Services Industry Survey:

· By Service :



Construction Management Services

Transportation and Traffic Engineering

Municipal Engineering/Land Development

Bridge Inspections and Engineering

Enterprise Architecture

Aircraft Modification & Certification Manufacturing Engineering

· By Functional Area :



System Engineering and Process Engineering Support

Modeling, Simulation

Prototyping, Pre-Production, Model-Making, and Fabrication Support

System Design Documentation and Technical Data Support

Software Engineering, Development, Programming, and Network Support

Reliability, Maintainability, and Availability (RM&A) Support

Human Factors, Performance, and Usability Engineering Support

System Safety Engineering Support

Configuration Management (CM) Support

Quality Assurance (QA) Support

Information System (IS) Development, Information Assurance (IA), and Information Technology (IT) Support

Interoperability, Test and Evaluation, Trials Support

Measurement Facilities, Range, and Instrumentation Support

Supply and Provisioning Support

Training Support

In-Service Engineering, Fleet Introduction, Installation Support Others

· By End-use Industry :



Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Construction Government & Public

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

What Can Challenge the Growth of the Engineering Services Market?

“Lack of Skilled Professionals – A Market Dampener”

A large number of graduate engineers worldwide lack the skills required by the client, which is restraining the market growth. Since, the utility of advanced technologies such as mobile technologies, Artificial Intelligence, data engineering, and machine learning are in trend. However, only 3% of engineers possess the skills in these areas.

It has been found that 25% of engineers graduating from Indian engineering schools are of high quality, while 80%-85% of young people lack the skills necessary for any profession. Additionally, the engineering and industrial sectors were negatively impacted by COVID-19, with roughly 85% of employees experiencing a skills shortage in 2020.

