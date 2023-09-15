Home Healthcare Market Size Projected To Reach Usd 412.66 Billion By 2029, At 9.0% Cagr Growth X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In a recently released analysis titled" Home Healthcare Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029," Exactitude Consultancy , a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Home Healthcare market.
The key players studied in the report include, FresenSE & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Linde plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Amedisys (US), ResMed (US), and LHC Group, Inc. (US), and others.
**Note – Updated Version 2023 is available How big is the Home Healthcare Market?
“The global home healthcare market is expected to grow at 9.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 412.66 billion by 2029 from USD 190 billion in 2020.” Which region will lead the global Home Healthcare Market?
North America region will lead the global home healthcare market during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. What is the future of home healthcare Market?
The market globally is forecast to reach$ 412.66 billion by 2029 according to Exactitude Consultancy.
Recent Developments in Home Healthcare Market
Recent developments in Home Healthcare industry, even after market report release, support market trends outlined in analysis.
According to WHO, it is estimated in between 2015 to 2050, population above 60 years will approximately double from 12% to 22% across the globe. As per the study, it is also observed that each elder patient suffered from at least two or more major chronic disorders which further fuels the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for advanced healthcare services followed by high acceptance from the end-users is considered significant influence for the market growth. What exactly does market segmentation cover?
Home Healthcare Market by Product, USD Million)
· Homecare Diagnostic
· Therapeutics
· Mobility Care
Home Healthcare Market by Software, (USD Million)
· Agency Software
· Clinical Management Systems
· Hospice Solutions
Home Healthcare Market by Services, (USD Million)
· Rehabilitation
· Infusion Therapy
· Unskilled Care
· Respiratory Therapy
· Pregnancy Care
· Skilled Nursing
· Telemetry
· Hospice & Palliative Care
Home Healthcare Market by Purposes, (USD Million)
· Chronic Diseases
· InfectiDiseases
· Psychological Diseases
· Geriatric Diseases
· Pediatric Diseases
· Fertility Treatments & Pregnancy
· Intensive & Critical Care
· Injuries & Accidental Deformity
· Nutrition & General Consultancy
· Others
Home Healthcare Market by Type, (USD Million)
· Home Healthcare Monitoring
· Home Healthcare Services
· Home Healthcare Software Solutions
Home Healthcare Market by Region, (USD Million)
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· South America
· Middle East And Africa
Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered. Regional Analysis of the Home Healthcare Market
The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Home Healthcare Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product's qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria. Table of Content:
