As Chinese economy expert Nicolas Lardy shows , direct subsidies to Chinese listed companies have grown substantially from 5% of listed firms' profits in 2010 to almost 14% in 2015. Our own calculations corroborate this upward trend. From 2007 to 2018, total government subsidies for Chinese-listed companies surged over sevenfold.

China's

industrial subsidies

have caused considerable controversy both internationally and domestically. Trading partners have accused China of

unfairly favoring

its indigenfirms with subsidies, leaving foreign companies at a disadvantage in the race to lead the technologies of the future.

Within China, supporters argue that corporate subsidies are necessary for China to upgrade its industries and achieve

technological self-sufficiency . But critics say that policymakers' preference for large state-owned enterprises and national champions has disadvantaged private, small and medium-sized businesses.

The principal economic rationale for government subsidies is to fix market failures, but blindly doling out taxpayer money can lead to more market distortions. Research points to

mixed findings

on the effects of government subsidies on productivity, with studies finding

positive ,

negative

or

no effects .