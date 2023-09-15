Subsidies Aren't Helping China's Flagging Productivity

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Governments around the world regularly spend an enormamount of money subsidizing businesses. But few spend like China. A
2022 report
suggests that China spends 1.7–5% of its GDP on industrial policies, more than most countries.
As Chinese economy expert Nicolas Lardy shows , direct subsidies to Chinese listed companies have grown substantially from 5% of listed firms' profits in 2010 to almost 14% in 2015. Our own calculations corroborate this upward trend. From 2007 to 2018, total government subsidies for Chinese-listed companies surged over sevenfold.
China's
industrial subsidies
have caused considerable controversy both internationally and domestically. Trading partners have accused China of
unfairly favoring
its indigenfirms with subsidies, leaving foreign companies at a disadvantage in the race to lead the technologies of the future.
Within China, supporters argue that corporate subsidies are necessary for China to upgrade its industries and achieve
technological self-sufficiency . But critics say that policymakers' preference for large state-owned enterprises and national champions has disadvantaged private, small and medium-sized businesses.
The principal economic rationale for government subsidies is to fix market failures, but blindly doling out taxpayer money can lead to more market distortions. Research points to
mixed findings
on the effects of government subsidies on productivity, with studies finding
positive ,
negative
or
no effects .
MENAFN15092023000159011032ID1107075212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.