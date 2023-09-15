Anantnag Encounter In Day 3: Another Soldier Succumbs, Toll Reaches 4

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one more army soldier succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total number of casualties from the security forces to 4.

They said that the search operation within the cordoned-off area has commenced on the third day on Friday despite rains.



On Wednesday Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Aashish Dhonchak Salvinder Kumar and DySP Humayun Bhat, the son of former DIG Kashmir Ghulam Muhammad Bhat were killed during initial exchange of fire.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now