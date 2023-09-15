Anantnag Encounter In Day 3: Another Soldier Succumbs, Toll Reaches 4

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One more army soldier succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total number of casualties among security forces to four in Anantnag encounter.
Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one more army soldier succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total number of casualties from the security forces to 4.
They said that the search operation within the cordoned-off area has commenced on the third day on Friday despite rains.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Wednesday Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Aashish Dhonchak Salvinder Kumar and DySP Humayun Bhat, the son of former DIG Kashmir Ghulam Muhammad Bhat were killed during initial exchange of fire.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Anantnag Encounter: Drones Scan Area to Track Down Militants Grim Turn
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15092023000215011059ID1107075210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.