Except Possibility Of Morning Showers, Hot And Dry Weather To Continue In J & K: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The weatherman on Friday forecast“hot and dry” weather to continue in Jammu and Kashmir for a week ahead.
According to a meteorological department official, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm occurred at scattered places of J&K .
“Except brief spell of morning rain, weather is very likely to remain hot and dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” the official said, as per news agency GNS, adding,“Day temperature was likely to remain 1-2°C lower than yesterday.”
Regarding the forecast from September 16-22, he said, the weather was mainly going to be hot and dry but a brief spell of rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K cannot be ruled out.
“Due to absence of any strong Western Disturbance or Monsoon Current over J&K, there's no forecast of major rain for a week, Read Also What Kashmir's Unprecedented September Heatwave Means Srinagar Sees 2nd Hottest Sept Day In 132 Years: MeT
at
least.”
