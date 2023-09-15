Friday, 15 September 2023 11:50 GMT

Kuwait Premier Congratulates Honduras On Nat'l Day


9/15/2023 3:11:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable of congratulations to President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, on her country's national day. (end)
