Air Defense Forces Destroyed 17 Shaheds At Night

At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
At night on September 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).
A total of 17 attack UAVs were spotted flying in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region via different routes.
All 17 drones were destroyed by the Air Defense along the route.
Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces were involved.
As reported, at night on September 15, an air alert was announced in a number of regions due to the threat of Russian attack drones.
