Air Defense Working In Mykolaiv Region At Night

The head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night on September 15, Air Defense was operating in the region, the results will be announced later," Kim said.

According to him, on September 14 at 4:02 p.m., the enemy attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

At 5:04 a.m. on September 15, the invaders attacked the open territory of the Radisnyi Sad territorial community with multiple launch rocket systems. There were no destructions or casualties.

In the Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Voznesensk and Bashtanka districts, the day and night were relatively calm, the head of the RMA added.

As reported, at night on September 15, an air alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of Russian attack drones.