Armenian Pm's Calls To Russian President Left Unanswered

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Russian
President Vladimir Putin has not responded to a call from Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.
Sources in the Armenian government told local journalists that
Pashinyan called Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin did not respond.
Then the Armenian PM sent a letter to the Russian leader.
Meanwhile previously, Pashinyan was claiming that he was "in
constant contact with Putin."
He also said that Russia, "taking or not taking any action in
the South Caucasus, is distancing itself from the South Caucasus
region."
"There are processes that lead to the idea that one day we will
simply wake up and see that Russia is not here," he emphasized.
On September 9, Prime Minister Pashinyan held telephone talks
with the U.S. Secretary of State, the French President, the German
Chancellor, the Iranian President and the Georgian Prime
Minister.
