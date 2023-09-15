Spectrumleaf Launches Coco: A Game-Changer In The Nicotine Pouch Market

From Nature's Bounty to Your Fingertips: CNicotine Pouches Harness the Power of Coconut Coir balanced with All Natural Flavouring.

"SpectrumLeafs' mission has always been to break conventional moulds to develop unique products with the customer in mind. The concept of Cis a reimagined pouch developed as a response to the nearly identical all-white nicotine pouch segment. The realization of Cfrom concept to product reflects exactly how we've managed to combine heritage, authenticity and just the right amount of counter reaction to this homogenization," shares Felix Sundström, CEO of SpectrumLeaf AB.

"However, Cwould not have been possible without Cannadips, a Californian-based brand led by CEO Case Mandel specializing in pouch-in-mouth technology such as proprietary delivery methods and all-natural flavourings. It's the combination of Scandinavian pouch expertise with Cannadips' product formulation and exclusive flavour technology that truly made Cpossible. We've also partnered up with some of the most reputable pouch resellers such as the Haypp Group via Snusbolaget.se and Nettotobak.se in Sweden and Snusin Switzerland to offer Cdirectly to pouch enthusiasts," continues Mr. Sundström.

Cis where natural goodness meets genuine satisfaction and uses only carefully selected ingredients such as natural sweeteners and certified organic palm oil. Cnicotine pouches are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and will initially be available in 4 flavours of Natural Mint, Tropical Mango, Clean Peach, and Blue Razz. For more information, visit COCO's official website at thecocopouch.

About SpectrumLeaf AB

SpectrumLeaf AB is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products in unique formats according to customers' collective needs. Brands under the company include

Cannadips

– a pouch-in-mouth CBD product,

Elevar Hemp

– premium CBD oral strips and other CBD products, and

Voon

– mini white CBD hemp pouches. The company has also recently diversified to provide a nicotine-based pouch product – COCO.

