Kuwait Oil Price Settles At Usd 96.71 Pb -- Kpc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price remained at USD 96.71 per barrel in Thursday's trading from Wednesday's, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil futures edged up by USD 1.82, reaching USD 93.7 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.64, settling at USD 90.16 pb. (end)
