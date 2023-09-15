Kuwait Amir Congratulates Guatemala On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, on the country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Giammattei good health and the Guatemalan people all progress and prosperity. (end)
