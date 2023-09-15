Kuwait Amir Congratulates Honduras On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable to President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, congratulating her on the country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president good health and to the people of Honduras all progress and prosperity. (end)
aai
MENAFN15092023000071011013ID1107075177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.