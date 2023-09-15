Kuwait Amir Congratulates Swedish King On 50Th Ascension Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, congratulating him on the 50th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.
His Highness the Amir praised all that Sweden has achieved during the reign of the King, and wished him good health and the people of Sweden further progress and prosperity. (end) aai
