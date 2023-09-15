Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Guatemala On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a congratulatory cable to President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, on the country's national day, and wished the president good health. (end)
