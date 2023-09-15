Holographic Ar Display Market To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2031- Jam-Packed Opportunities For Investors

holographic-ar-display-market-size

Growing demand for immersive experiences, AR gaming, and industrial applications accelerates the Holographic AR Display Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The research provides detailed segmentation of the global holographic AR display market based on Component, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Covid-19 Scenario:

► The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global holographic AR display market, owing to decline in the sales of automotive vehicles where holographic AR displays are widely used.

► However, the impact on the technological sector of holographic AR display was positive, owing to the large number of companies emerging in the market and the rapid adoption of augmented reality technology in the healthcare sector.

Based on component, the electronic component segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

► WayRay AG

► Continental AG

► Visteon Corporation

► Sygic

► DigiLens Inc.

► Indiegogo, Inc.

► FutuGroup

► Avegant Corp

