Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023
On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 265 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 7 September 2023 to 13 September 2023:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 7 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 341
| 43.60
| 43.92
| 43.44
| 320 068
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 124
| 43.61
| 43.90
| 43.46
| 136 238
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 847
| 43.62
| 43.88
| 43.54
| 36 946
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 020
| 43.62
| 43.92
| 43.48
| 44 492
| 8 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 545
| 43.36
| 43.78
| 43.12
| 370 511
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 465
| 43.35
| 43.72
| 43.14
| 150 208
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 954
| 43.35
| 43.74
| 43.26
| 41 356
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 085
| 43.36
| 43.72
| 43.22
| 47 046
| 11 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 5 765
| 43.34
| 43.64
| 43.22
| 249 855
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 229
| 43.29
| 43.68
| 43.22
| 53 203
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 375
| 43.38
| 43.58
| 43.26
| 16 268
|
| MTF Aquis
| 336
| 43.39
| 43.54
| 43.24
| 14 579
| 12 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 764
| 43.12
| 43.48
| 43.00
| 464 144
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 753
| 43.12
| 43.48
| 42.96
| 161 829
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 925
| 43.12
| 43.36
| 42.98
| 39 886
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 052
| 43.13
| 43.50
| 42.98
| 45 373
| 13 September 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 6 808
| 42.51
| 42.88
| 42.00
| 289 408
|
| MTF CBOE
| 2 524
| 42.52
| 42.88
| 42.32
| 107 320
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 645
| 42.50
| 42.90
| 42.38
| 27 413
|
| MTF Aquis
| 708
| 42.50
| 42.82
| 42.32
| 30 090
| Total
|
| 61 265
| 43.19
| 43.92
| 42.00
| 2 646 233
On 13 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 874 658 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
p230915E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
Attachments p230915E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program...
MENAFN15092023004107003653ID1107075100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.