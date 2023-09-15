(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Tampa Bay Latin International Film Festival logo
3rd Annual Tampa Bay Latin Film Festival held at Creative Pinellas on September 16th, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM.
LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The third annual Tampa Bay Latin Film Festival in partnership with Creative Pinellas will be held September 16th, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM at 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL. There will be two blocks of movies featured at the beautiful location. Each block will be 40 to 50 minutes with approximately 6 films in each and a 40 minute intermission in between during which you will have time to mingle and discuss the impact of the amazing films and their creators. Organizers and artists alike will be in the crowd for the meet and greet. The event will open from 4 to 5 PM with music, a cash bar, cheese, crackers and other small snacks.
The Tampa Bay Latin International Film Festival seeks to uplift Latine stories and filmmakers of all ages and stages of life by exploring Latin America's emerging and established talent in film through documentaries or short Latin American films to the Tampa Bay community. Our hope is to fuel connection, deepening engagement and knowledge of the Latinx community by providing more outlets for these extraordinary voices in film, not typically seen in commercial theaters, we will explore the incredibly diverse perspectives that Latin America has to offer the world. As we learn more and promote Latina/o/x/e film, art, theater and music throughout Tampa Bay.
For MiGente MiPueblo's 4th Annual Movida, the festival invites the audience to reflect on the theme ¿y quien es mi gente? Mis Raices & My Identity. Our roots are black, indigenous, white. Our shared identity is intersectional and emergently complex. We need to get to know who we are together and with each other. This Festival will further a dialogue that will create greater understanding and empathy for others, while growing the network of advocates for a thriving community. Tampa Bay Latin Film Festival will accept submissions through September 8th, 2023.
The event is free to attend and you can secure tickets in advance at Eventbrite or by searching for the Tampa Bay Latin Film Festival.
Iris "Cookie" Reyes
Tampa Bay Latin International Film Festival
+1 732-524-8993
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107075092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.