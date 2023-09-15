Seapeak Llc Declares Distributions On Series A And B Preferred Units

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company's Series A preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company's Series B preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR B) for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The cash distributions are payable on October 13, 2023, to all unitholders of record as at September 29, 2023.
Seapeak's preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.
About Seapeak
Seapeak is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 42 LPG, Ethane and multi-gas carriers (including 4 newbuildings). Seapeak's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.
For more information, please visit: .
Seapeak Maritime Limited
Enquiries
+44 7880 793701
emailhere
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107075089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.