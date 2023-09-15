Animal Feed Probiotics Market To Achieve 9.1% Cagr, Valued At Us$ 12 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Probiotics, comprising beneficial bacteria, yeast, and fungi, offer a diverse array of health advantages. They bolster the immune system's defenses against a multitude of diseases and enhance the performance of vital immunological mechanisms. Probiotics promote digestive well-being, facilitate digestion, and accelerate essential biological digestive processes. As a result, probiotics are widely incorporated as essential components in animal feed products.

Direct sales to be the most effective sales channel for animal feed probiotics, followed modern trade

Dry form probiotics expected to hold larger market share compared to liquid form

China is expected to be the largest market for animal feed probiotics, followed by India

Germany to spearhead the animal feed probiotics European market, followed by France

United States is expected to generate high demand for meat and related products, dominating North American animal feed probiotics market

In terms of source, lactobacilbacteria is expected to dominate the segment Under non-bacteria, yeast is estimated to be the largest share holder

Prominent manufacturers of animal feed probiotics are concentrating on releasing effective and novel products at reasonable rates to gain a greater portion of the global animal feed probiotics market.

A team of academics at Kazan Federal University in Russia stated in July 2022 that they are mixing agricultural minerals with probiotics to produce a new category of feed additives called synbiotics. These probiotics for animal feed are expected to be healthier and more eco-friendly than current probiotics. Terragen, an Australian firm, displayed its products at the International Greenhouse Gas and Animal Agriculture Conference in the United States in July 2022. The company displayed its product, MYLO, a probiotic that boosts productivity in dairy cows.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Nestle

Adisseo France SAS

NoInternational, Inc.

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

DuPont Company

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group plc

Alltech, Inc.

Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Pure Cultures LLC

Why are Sales of Animal Feed Probiotics Set to Grow Swiftly?

“Growing Awareness & Concerns about Animal Safety & Health”

Numershifts in people's dietary choices and consumption habits worldwide, such as a rise in dairy and meat product consumption, have been observed.

Increasing demand for animal products such as meat, dairy, and other non-food items has led to higher demand for animal feed probiotics, bolstering the global market growth.

Food demand has surged globally due to rapid population expansion. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, prioritizing nutrient-dense diets offered to animals via upgraded feed products.

“Technological Developments & Innovations in Feed Industry”

Innovation has been a major foarea in the feed industry, especially for additives, with regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) constantly active in the research and discovery of sustainable feed additives.

“Growing Usage of Probiotics as Substitute for Antibiotics“

Probiotics are living yeasts and bacteria that provide a variety of health advantages. They replenish and balance beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. Probiotics are deemed to be an effective and safe substitute for antibiotics.

As per the Natural Resources Defense Council, antibiotic resistance induces over 2.5 million illnesses and between 40,000 and 170,000 animal deaths annually in the United States.

To efficiently control antibiotic resistance, alternative control and management techniques are required. The rising need for alternative control and management methods has raised the demand for eco-friendly treatments to prevent antibiotic-resistant illnesses in animals, boosting the demand for probiotics.

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacil

Bacil

Enterococ

Streptococ

Pediococ

Saccharomyces

Propionibacterium

Yeast Others

Companion Animals

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture Other Animals

Liquid Dry

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores Direct Sales

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

