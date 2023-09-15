Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Set To Surpass Us$ 93 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2021, the liquid dietary supplements market recorded a significant milestone by reaching a total valuation of US$ 39 billion. The market's growth trajectory is set to continue, with expectations to achieve US$ 42.21 billion in 2022. Over the course of the decade from 2022 to 2032, this industry is forecasted to exhibit a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22%, ultimately accumulating an impressive revenue of US$ 93 billion.
Liquid dietary supplements have gained widespread popularity worldwide, and between 2017 and 2021, the market experienced substantial growth, averaging a CAGR of 8%.
Growth Drivers of the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market
The liquid dietary supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to varifactors: Health and Wellness Trend : As consumers become more health-consciand prioritize wellness, they are actively seeking ways to improve their nutrition and overall well-being. Liquid dietary supplements offer a convenient means to fill nutritional gaps and support a healthy lifestyle. Ease of Consumption : Liquid supplements are easy to consume, especially for individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills or capsules. The liquid form allows for faster absorption, making it an appealing choice for those seeking quick results. Customization and Personalization : Liquid dietary supplements often offer a wide range of formulas and flavors, allowing consumers to choose products that align with their specific nutritional needs and taste preferences. Convenience and Portability : Liquid supplements are portable and convenient, enabling consumers to take them on-the-go, whether at home, in the office, or while traveling.
Key Market Trends in Liquid Dietary Supplements
The liquid dietary supplements market is marked by several notable trends that reflect consumer preferences and industry advancements: Natural and Clean Labels : Consumers are increasingly seeking products with natural and clean labels, free from artificial additives and fillers. Liquid dietary supplements with transparent ingredient lists and minimal additives are gaining popularity. Plant-Based and Vegan Formulations : The demand for plant-based and vegan products extends to the liquid dietary supplement market, with manufacturers offering cruelty-free and plant-derived options. Innovative Packaging : Eye-catching and convenient packaging designs are becoming a key factor in product differentiation. Single-dose liquid supplement sachets and portable, spill-proof bottles are gaining traction. Collaborations and Partnerships : Manufacturers are collaborating with wellness experts, nutritionists, and influencers to develop targeted and well-researched formulations, reinforcing product credibility and consumer trust. Online Retail and E-Commerce : The rise of e-commerce has opened new avenues for consumers to access liquid dietary supplements directly from manufacturers and retailers, driving market growth. Competition Analysis
Key players in the global liquid dietary supplements market include Herbalife International, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corporation, E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont), Glanbia Plc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and BASF SE.
Recent Updates from the Industry :
In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. announced an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the company's common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition's common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition's cash on hand and existing credit facility. In 2020, Royal DSM, announced the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group. The transaction – which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group – is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the first year upon completion.
Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market:
· By Ingredients :
Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements Other Liquid Dietary Supplements
· By Application :
Bone & Joint Health General Wellbeing Heart Health Immune & Digestive Health Sports Nutrition Weight Loss Other Applications
· By Distribution Channel :
Direct Selling Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Inte Pharmacies & Drug Stores
· By End User :
Men Women Senior Citizens Others
· By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Liquid Dietary Supplements include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Liquid Dietary Supplements Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Liquid Dietary Supplements market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Liquid Dietary Supplements market landscape change over the forecast period?
