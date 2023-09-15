Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Set To Surpass Us$ 93 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Liquid dietary supplements have gained widespread popularity worldwide, and between 2017 and 2021, the market experienced substantial growth, averaging a CAGR of 8%.

Growth Drivers of the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

The liquid dietary supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to varifactors:

Key Market Trends in Liquid Dietary Supplements

The liquid dietary supplements market is marked by several notable trends that reflect consumer preferences and industry advancements:

Key players in the global liquid dietary supplements market include Herbalife International, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corporation, E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont), Glanbia Plc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and BASF SE.

Recent Updates from the Industry :



In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. announced an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the company's common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition's common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition's cash on hand and existing credit facility. In 2020, Royal DSM, announced the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group. The transaction – which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group – is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the first year upon completion.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market:

· By Ingredients :



Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements

Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

· By Application :



Bone & Joint Health

General Wellbeing

Heart Health

Immune & Digestive Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss Other Applications

· By Distribution Channel :



Direct Selling

Health & Beauty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Inte Pharmacies & Drug Stores

· By End User :



Men

Women

Senior Citizens Others

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Liquid Dietary Supplements include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Liquid Dietary Supplements Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Liquid Dietary Supplements market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Liquid Dietary Supplements market landscape change over the forecast period?

