Boxing Gloves Market Set To Surpass Us$ 2.52 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The significant expansion of global boxing competitions in recent years has spurred heightened interest in this sport. Consequently, there has been a proliferation of fitness centers catering to boxing enthusiasts. The sport of boxing is rapidly gaining popularity, with the AIBA International Boxing Association making efforts to include women's boxing events in the Olympic program, an initiative that was realized during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Key Estimations on Future of Global Boxing Gloves Market

1- Third party online channel will be the fastest expanding sales channel for boxing gloves in the market, followed by the direct to consumer brand outlet segment.

2- Despite modern trade channel will register a very low CAGR through 2022, its dominance in the market is estimated to remain unchallenged over the forecast period.

3- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to remain the most lucrative market for boxing gloves.

4- North America and Japan are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGRs in the market through 2022, with North America being more lucrative than Japan in terms of revenues.

5- Individual buyers are projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. Revenues from boxing gloves sales for promotion purposes and in institutions will collectively reach approximately US$ 65 Mn by 2022-end.

6- Boxing gloves are expected to remain sought-after among glove types in the global market, accounting for over half revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period. Revenues from this segment are anticipated to reach US$ 90 Mn by 2022-end. However, demand for bag gloves will continue to be lower compared to that of boxing gloves in the global market.

Competitive landscape:

Reebok International Ltd., Adidas AG, Title Boxing Llc, Fairtex, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Sports Direct International plc.



Everlast Worldwide Inc. released the Everlast Powerlock2 Pro Fight Glove in January 2022 , the ideal balance of power and safety to retain hands secure while still providing a powerful punch. Adidas Boxing announced the release of its Tilt 350TM Professional Grade Training/Sparring boxing gloves in October 2021. The Tilt 350TM boxing gloves include a new registered design innovation that aids in maintaining a neutral wrist position, potentially reducing hand and wrist harm and rising punching power.

Key Segments Profiled in the Boxing Gloves Industry Survey:

By Glove Type :



Bag Gloves Boxing Gloves

By Sales Channel :



Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Third Party Online Channel

By Buyer Type ;



Individual

Institutional Promotional

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Boxing Gloves include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Boxing Gloves Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Boxing Gloves market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Boxing Gloves market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Boxing Gloves market size?

