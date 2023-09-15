Qatar Airways Wins Best Business Class Award By Business Traveller

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has triumphed in four categories at this year's Business Traveller Awards held in London.

The national carrier of Qatar continues to be recognised for its excellence on a global scale, being awarded Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class, Best Middle Eastern Airline, and Best Inflight Food & Beverage by Business Traveller. The airline's hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, has also been named Best Airport in the Middle East, and the Second-Best Airport in the World.

The prestigiBusiness Traveller Awards have honoured the best names in the travel and hospitality industries for more than 30 years, as voted for by Business Traveller readers. More than 200 industry leaders gathered in London this year to celebrate the nominees and winners.

Eric Odone, Vice-President of Sales, Europe at Qatar Airways, and Gary Kershaw, Regional Manager, UK and Ireland at Qatar Airways, attended the award ceremony to accept the trophies on behalf of Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said:“Our success at this year's Business Traveller Awards confirms Qatar Airways' stature as the world's leading airline and provides yet another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to being the best. Qatar Airways is dedicated to providing nothing short of an unparalleled passenger experience built on the tenets of excellence and luxury.

“We are particularly pleased that our flagship product, the Q-Suite, and our industry-leading Business Class service has been once again acknowledged as the best in the world. We continue to expand our network, engage in thrilling sports and cultural partnerships, and deliver to our passengers the highest quality of experience.”

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, and continues to expand on its global network to provide all passengers with the most seamless and luxury travel experience in the world.