Dfi-Supported Film 'Inshallah A Boy' Triumphs At Rotterdam Arab Film Festival

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI)-backed film,“Inshallah A Boy,” has emerged victoriat the prestigiRotterdam Arab Film Festival, clinching two prestigiawards. The film's accolades include the coveted Best Actress Award for Mouna Hawa, who delivered a captivating portrayal of Nawal's character, and the esteemed Jury Award, highlighting the film's outstanding cinematic achievement.

Directed by Jordanian filmmaker, Amjad Al Rasheed,“Inshallah A Boy” made a striking impression with its gripping narrative and exceptional performances.

The tale follows the plight of Nawal, portrayed by Mouna Hawa, and her daughter Nora, played by Seleena Rababah, as they confront destitution following the sudden demise of Nawal's husband.

“Inshallah A Boy” has been making waves on the international film circuit, recently claiming top honours at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film's selection at Cannes was a groundbreaking moment, marking the first-ever Jordanian feature to be showcased at this prestigievent.

To further cement its staas a cinematic triumph, it secured the prestigiRail d'Or award for feature film at the prestigifestival.

The film's journey continues with its inclusion in the lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs until September 17.“Inshallah A Boy” premiered at the festival on September 12, drawing a captivated full house. It was also shown from September 14 and 15 at Scotiabank Theatre and TIFF Bell Lightbox respectively.

“Inshallah A Boy” paints a poignant picture of the challenges faced by Nawal, who is left on the brink of destitution after her husband's sudden demise. In the absence of a formal inheritance arrangement, her brother-in-law Rifqi, portrayed by Hitham Omari, exploits current inheritance laws to lay claim not only to the couple's apartment but also to the guardianship of Nawal's vulnerable daughter, Nora.

Nawal's only hope to prevent eviction hinges on her ability to give birth to a son, a desperate objective that forces her into a series of risky situations, testing her faith and inner strength.

The film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of contemporary Amman, offering a compelling cross-section of the city's diverse cultural landscape. From the opulent Christian household where Nawal works, which brings her into contact with a woman grappling with her own personal crisis, to the dimly lit legal offices and clandestine clinics,“Inshallah A Boy” takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey through the intricate web of human emotions and societal dynamics.