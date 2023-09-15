Moderate Weather Prevails Across The Country With Hot Weather In Limited Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 15 (Petra) -- Temperatures Friday will be moderate over the mountain highlands and plains and hot in the rest of the regions with some clouds appearing at medium altitudes and moderate northwesterly winds, sometimes active.
According to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures Saturday will be moderate allover and hot in a limited number of areas with moderate northwesterly winds, active at intervals.
On Sunday and Monday, temperature will remain moderate over the mountain highlands and plains and hot in the rest of the regions, with moderate northwesterly winds that will be active at times.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 31 and 26 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 20C or even 15C in the southern highlands at night.
The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 38C and lows of 25C.
MENAFN15092023000117011021ID1107075057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.