Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates“Art Spectra” Painting Exhibition At Aifacs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,1st September, 2023 – Sandeep Marwah, the President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, celebrated the world of art as he inaugurated the art exhibition titled“ART SPECTRA” at AIFACS (All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society) in New Delhi. The exhibition showcased the diverse talents of artists from across the National Capital Region (NCR).
In his inaugural address, Mr. Marwah spoke passionately about the profound nature of art, stating,“Art is the journey of a free soul. Every work of art embodies the essence of the artist's being. A true work of art is born from emotion and is a reflection of the artist's soul. I believe that visiting an art gallery is as powerful and spiritual as visiting a temple.”
Mr. Marwah further emphasized the importance of art exhibitions in promoting creativity and cultural exchange. He shared,“At Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, we consider art exhibitions an integral part of our celebrations. Over the years, I have had the privilege of organizing more than 300 exhibitions, which have been a tremendsource of inspiration and learning about the world of art and its talented creators.”
The inauguration of“ART SPECTRA” was graced by the presence of Prayag Shukla, a Senior Art Critic, and Jiten Hazarika, an Eminent Artist, both of whom shared their insights and perspectives on the significance of the showcased artworks.
The exhibition, curated by Amrita Prakash, brought together a diverse group of artists, each with their unique artistic expressions. Participating artists included Ram Krishna Agrawal, Rupali Gogoi Baruah, Sharad Narayanarao Huddar, Neha Kaul, Deeba Qureshi, Shruti Tiwari, Vinita Singh, Vrishti Raturi, Seema Haedoo, Arunita Singhal, Vijaya Chandra Babu Menda, Puja Malik, Anukriti, Pralay Dutta, Shubhi Prakash, Divya Gautam, Pooja Kasana, Srishti Mittal, Hiral Singhal, and Chandan Bose.
“ART SPECTRA” serves as a vibrant platform for these talented artists to showcase their creative journeys, perspectives, and emotions through their artworks. The exhibition stands as a testament to the power of art in bridging cultures and connecting souls.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :
Phone :-+91-1204831143
MENAFN15092023003198003206ID1107075054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.