Tengizchevroil Talks Boosting Production At Tengiz Field (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Tengizchevroil
(TCO) remains focused on a safe, reliable start-up of the project
to further increase production at the Tengiz field (Future Growth
Project - Wellhead Pressure Management Project, FGP-WPMP), a source
at the company told Trend .
The FGP will allow expanding production by approximately 12
million tons per year/260,000 barrels per day to about 39 million
tons per year/850,000 barrels per day. The WPMP will keep the
existing Tengiz plants full by lowering the flowing pressure at the
wellhead and then boosting the pressure to the inlet requirements
of the six existing processing trains.
As the company noted, completion of construction and
installation work is projected for the current quarter.
"Recent commissioning progress has been slower than expected.
has provided planning scenarios to its shareholders that could
result in a 3-month delay of WPMP and a 6-month delay of FGP," the
company said.
According to the company, is taking actions to mitigate
schedule pressure.
Tengiz, the world's deepest producing super giant oil field, was
discovered in 1979. The Tengizchevroil (TCO) partnership was formed
on April 6, 1993, between the Republic of Kazakhstan and
Chevron.
Estimated oil in place in the Tengiz field is 3.1 billion metric
tons (25 billion barrels) and 200 million metric tons (1.6 billion
barrels) in the Korolev field, where Tengizchevroil also produces.
Total recoverable crude oil in the Tengiz and Korolev fields is
estimated to be 1.4 billion metric tons (11.5 billion barrels).
According to the company, crude production of 1H 2023 was 14.9
million metric tons (118.9 million barrels). In 1H 2023, sold
over 634,000 metric tons of LPG, over 469 million cubic meters of
sales gas and 1.4 million tons of sulfur.
In 1H2023, direct payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan from
the company totaled $7.6 billion. In 1H2023, spent about $2
billion, including $1.3 billion for FGP-WPMP (Future Growth Project
- Wellhead Pressure Management Project). In the first half of 2023,
Tengizchevroil purchased goods and services from Kazakhstani
suppliers worth approximately $2 billion, including $1.3 billion
under the FGP-WPMP, and in general, since 1993, goods and services
from Kazakhstani suppliers have been purchased in the amount of
more than $45.6 billion.
