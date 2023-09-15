Uefa Opens Disciplinary Case Against Armenia's Football Federation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The UEFA has
opened a disciplinary case against the Football Federation of
Armenia (FFA) due to events at the Armenia-Croatia match in Yerevan
as part of the Euro 2024 qualifying round, Trend reports.
The FFA is accused of closing public passages at the stadium and
spreading political and provocative slogans during the match.
Moreover, as a result of the use of pyrotechnics by fans, the
game started later than scheduled.
During the game, the Armenians raised the“flag” of the
separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, using a drone.
