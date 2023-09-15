Friday, 15 September 2023 10:17 GMT

Uefa Opens Disciplinary Case Against Armenia's Football Federation


9/15/2023 2:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) due to events at the Armenia-Croatia match in Yerevan as part of the Euro 2024 qualifying round, Trend reports.

The FFA is accused of closing public passages at the stadium and spreading political and provocative slogans during the match.

Moreover, as a result of the use of pyrotechnics by fans, the game started later than scheduled.

During the game, the Armenians raised the“flag” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, using a drone.

MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107075044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search