Enemy Attacks Nikopol District Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, twice with heavy artillery overnight into Friday.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the Nikopol district came under attack again. The enemy struck the district with heavy artillery twice," he wrote.
A transport object was damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka community. Due to shelling, the dry grass caught fire. Firefighters promptly put out the blaze. The enemy also targeted the Marhanets community.
People were not hurt.
