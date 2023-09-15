Child Killed In 91 Enemy Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Ukraine's southern Kherson region 91 times on September 14, killing a child.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military struck residential neighborhoods in populated areas, an administrative building and a church in the Beryslav district, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a factory in Kherson.
Due to Russian aggression, one child was killed and six people were wounded, including a child, Prokudin said.
